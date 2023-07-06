New Jersey Boardwalk: Best In Nation

The Jersey Shore, as I’m sure you are aware, has tons of different boardwalks across its expanse. That being said, not all boardwalks are created equal. (Rest In Peace to Long Branch’s OG Boardwalk #NeverForget)

Luckily for us New Jersey residents, we’ve got a ton of options, and what’s more: a bunch of them were just ranked as the ‘best old-school boardwalks’ in the country!

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk on Point Pleasant Beach being at the top of the list, created by non other than Explore.com.

In fact, 5 of Jersey’s boardwalks are amongst the top 26 nationwide list!

I think ‘most everybody has the same idea of what they mean by ‘old-school’. Ice-cream or funnel cake beachside. A place where you and your family can go to get some good eats, enjoy the arcade, or hop on a couple of rides! And no doubt there is a place or two that allows for the buying of novelty t-shirts.

Yes! Jenkinson’s has all of that! A couple of bars here and there, a great club, even an Aquarium to match. The Aquarium by the way, being one of the best around as well. What I love most about that Point Pleasant boardwalk in particular, is that it’s in a great area, which means it’s family friendly, even during the more twilight hours. Jenkinson’s has been around for over 95 years serving smiles, and I hope it’s got a bunch more in the future.

Oh and by the way, B98.5 teamed up with Jenk’s to bring you a VIP wristband night! More info here.

Just for reference, the NJ boardwalks on Explore.com’s list are as follows:

1.) Jenkinson’s (Point Pleasant)

6.) Atlantic City

12.) Ocean City

14.) Wildwood

23.) Seaside Heights

