Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Anime

Netflix is making a Scott Pilgrim anime, set to release November 17th. The awesome creatives who’ve put together the original comic, as well as the 2010 film, are all back and now the series will be given even more love with, an even more story accurate, anime. Yes, Scott Pilgrim is coming back and with the original cast, in animated form! In the words of the Notorious BIG, “if you don’t know, now you know.“

Get ready to battle love, life, and epic beats in the new Scott Pilgrim anime!



The OG cast is back on November 17 and ready to rock with Edgar Wright, Bryan Lee O'Malley, BenDavid Grabinski, and the genius minds at Science SARU behind the animation magic pic.twitter.com/vV0o1RkhAV — Netflix (@netflix) August 16, 2023

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World is a 2010 cult classic film with a star studded cast, fantastically campy, comic book accurate art direction, wrapped up in a comedic romance. The film, based on the popular manga/Shonen inspired comic by Bryan Lee O’Malley, is about a Canadian, slacker, band bassist, named Scott Pilgrim who falls in love with an American girl named Ramona Flowers. Directed by Edgar Wright, this is absolutely one of my favorite films.

The cast includes: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Audrey Plaza, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Kieran Culkan, Brie Larson, and so many more talented actors, it’s kind of ridiculous. This is awesome news & I hope you’re as excited as I am. If you haven’t seen the 2010 film, I implore you to, it’s near perfect.