National Relaxation Day… What To Do?

“Sunny days wouldn’t be special if it wasn’t for rain

Joy wouldn’t feel so good if it wasn’t for pain.” – Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson

I couldn’t have said it better myself. Life is tough, there’s no doubt about it. Working, raising kids, tending to those around you who need it, maintaining your health, and that of the elderly. There’s always something to be done, jobs aside. My philosophy is to leave the world a better place, and to be someone others can be proud of. Those two goals aren’t exactly easy to accomplish, tough decisions have to be made, along with sacrifices. Today, August 15th, is a day to remind you to make time for yourself.

Reset. Rest is essential, they say the Abrahamic god rested on his seventh day. If a literal god has to take a break, you should too. It’s National Relaxation Day, and here I’ll give you a list of things to do to relax. You’ll see that some things on this list are for active relaxation, while others are just totally lounging out. Whatever it is, just make sure it’s a healthy way to take care and nourish yourself, don’t be afraid to do one or more 🙂