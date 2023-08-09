MTV’s VMA Nominations Are Out

MTV VMA Moon Man

This Just In! MTV’s Video Music Award nominations have been finalized, and are available for voting. This year, Taylor Swift leads the 2023 MTV VMA nominations with 8, behind her is SZA with 6, followed by Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith, and a couple of other artists with 5 each.

Women lead the front for MTV’s 2023 VMAs! Six of the seven nominees for Video Of The Year are women, while the Artist Of The Year category is all-women for the first time ever. Beyoncé, Doja, Karol G, Minaj, Shakira and Taylor Swift comprise that category.

Last year, TSwift was the first artist to win Video Of The Year three times, and if she wins a bunch this year, she might become the most-awarded artists in VMA history. Right now Taylor has 14 VMAs, just behind Beyoncé who has 16 and Madonna who holds 20.

Below is the list of categories and nominees for 2023.

VMA 2023 Nominees

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best New Artist

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Push Performance of the Year

August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”

October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”

November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”

January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”

February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”

March 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”

April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”

Best Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

KAROL G & Shakira – “TQG”

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Best Pop

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

P!NK – “Trustfall”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Hip-Hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”

Metro Boomin ft. Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

Måneskin – “The Loneliest”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Best Alternative

Blink-182 – “Edging”

Boygenius – “The Film”

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”

Best Latin

Anitta – “Funk Rave”

Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny – “un x100to”

Karol G & Shakira – “TQG”

Rosalía – “Despechá”

Shakira – “Acróstico”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

SZA – “Shirt”

Toosii – “Favorite Song”

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”

Best K-Pop

Aespa – “Girls”

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Fiffty Fifty – “Cupid”

Seventeen – “Super”

Stray Kids – “S-Class”

Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr – “Rush”

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”

Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable”

Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana”

Libianca – “People”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr – “2 Sugar”

Video for Good

Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”

Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”

Maluma – “La Reina”

Best Cinematography

Adele – “I Drink Wine”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Direction

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Drake – “Falling Back”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Art Direction

Boygenius – “The Film”

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

SZA – “Shirt”

Best Visual Effects

Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side”

Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”

Melanie Martinez – “Void”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Choreography

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

Panic! at the Disco – “Middle of a Breakup”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Best Editing

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit”

Miley Cyrus – “River”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”