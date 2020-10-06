Miley Cyrus Staring in “MTV Unplugged Backyard Sessions”

Miley Cyrus is set to perform in a special edition of MTV’s Unplugged franchise.

MTV announced that Miley Cyrus will star in a new episode of MTV Unplugged Presents “Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions” that airs Friday, Oct. 16.

Miley will perform stripped down versions of her songs, including her latest, “Midnight Sky” from the comfort of her backyard in Los Angeles. The singer is also expected to perform covers from Peral Jam, The Cardigans and “Gimme More” by Britney Spears

MTV Unplugged Present “Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions” airs on MTV Friday, October 16th at 7pm.