Madison Beer’s Sophomore Album

I guess 2023 is the year for sophomore albums! Just around the same time that Olivia Rodrigo has been hinting more music, fellow singer/songwriter Madison Beer has fully announced hers is on the way. In the last week, she’s released the first single from her soon to come sophomore album.

The song, “Home To Another One,” came complete with a full music video. Along with the song, was an official release date for her second album, titled Silence Between Songs, a project we should expect on September 15th, 2023!