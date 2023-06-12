Ed Sheeran Breaks Record

Ed Sheeran preforms at MetLife in a Jets jersey this past weekend

Ed Sheeran news abound, his fans will be happy to know that Eddie boy over here broke a record!

Whilst preforming his biggest show within the US to date, on Sunday (June 11th), Ed Sheeran broke the all-time concert attendance record at MetLife Stadium. The reported crowd was just over 89,000, which is more people than I can fit in my car for sure… buh-dum ts! (Yes, I know I’m corny, my sister tells me all the time.)

Anyway, double congratulations are in order for the United Kingdom native. Meanwhile his singing compadre, Harry Styles, also preformed for over 80,000 fans as well this past weekend. Styles hosted a concert at Slane Castle, Ireland yesterday to another group too big to fit in my car… but maybe not too many clowns to fit in a clown car. Buh-dum Tss!

Okay, I’m done with the puns, have a great day 🙂