Lindsay Lohan Returns To Acting In A Netflix Holiday Rom-Com
May 25, 2021||News
After what it seems like forever, Lindsay Lohan is returning to acting.
Lohan is set to star in a Netflix holiday rom-com about a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident and “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”
The movie, which doesn’t have a title, is set to start production in November. The rest of the cast hasn’t been announced.
Anyone else just happy she’s coming back to the states?