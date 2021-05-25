Lindsay Lohan Returns To Acting In A Netflix Holiday Rom-Com

Photo: Lindsay Lohan / In

After what it seems like forever, Lindsay Lohan is returning to acting.

Lohan is set to star in a Netflix holiday rom-com about a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident and “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

The movie, which doesn’t have a title, is set to start production in November. The rest of the cast hasn’t been announced.

Anyone else just happy she’s coming back to the states?