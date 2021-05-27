JoJo Drops New Single Following ‘Masked Singer’ Finale

The season finale of The Masked Singer aired last night and the final 3 contestants were unmasked. If you didn’t catch this jaw drooping episode, The Black Swan was revealed as non other than Grammy Award Winning Artist JoJo.



To celebrating coming in second on the competition show, JoJo dropped a brand new single, “Creature of Habit.”

“‘Creature of Habit’ is about someone who feels addicted to the habit a relationship, even though they’re not truly happy in it,” JoJo shared with JustJared. “Having experienced my own cycles of habits allowed me to find aspects of myself in the lyrics.”