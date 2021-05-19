Dinosaurs Are Coming To Six Flags Great Adventure

Get ready for a dino-mite addition to Six Flags Great Adventure this summer.

ROAAARRR! Dinosaurs coming this summer. Two ways to explore Safari Drive-Thru and Theme Park walk-thru. 🦖https://6fla.gs/dino Posted by Six Flags Great Adventure on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

They have added Xpedition Dino to the Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure that features 30 animatronic life-sized dinosaurs. Triceratops and T.Rex to Brachiosaurus and Megalosaurus, they’ve got it all!

Visitors will be transported “Tigris Asiana to when dinosaurs roamed the earth, before returning you to the Safari adventure.”

2 Ways To Experience Xpedition Dino

Both are incredible photo opportunities!

During the day, you can enter Xpedition Dino via the Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure. From the comfort of your car, you’ll drive past all the dinosaurs with the option of streaming a custom soundtrack from mobile devices.

Visitors can then switch it up and walk amongst the dinosaurs after the safari closes until dusk. The walk-through will take you through the wodden path while learning about each dinosaur.

Xpedition Dino opens Friday, May 28th for additional $5 for all visitors and runs until September 7th.

Reservations are required, but can be easily made here. All Xpedition Dino tickets must be purchased prior to entering the Wild Safari.