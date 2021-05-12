Mister Softee Opens A Store In Forked River

Photo: Mister Softee of Forked River / FB

No need to wait for the Mister Softee Truck to drive around Lacey Township anymore. Mister Softee has opened a store front location in Forked River on Friday.

The new ice cream shop isn’t even located on the Mister Softee website yet.

“It’s finally here! We’re open today for all your favorite soft serve or homemade hand dipped ice cream!! ” the ice cream shop shared with excitement on their facebook page.

They have all the classics, soft serve ice cream, sandwiches, sundaies, milkshakes, pies and so much more!

Mister Softee of Forked River

918 Lacey Rd, Forked River, NJ

609-488-5983

Store Hours

Monday – Thursday 12pm – 10pm

Friday – Sunday 12pm – 11pm