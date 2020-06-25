Jersey Shore’s SEA.HEAR.NOW Moved To 2021

Over the past two years, the SEA.HEAR.NOW music festival has brought music lovers from all over to Asbury Park for a weekend of live music and art. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the upcoming festival has been postponed to 2021.

This year’s headliners were Pearl Jam and Avett Brothers. According to the press release sent out today, both bands have agreed to perform on the new dates.

“While we are disappointed to share this news, the health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the Asbury Park community remains our top priority,” the SEA.HEAR.NOW team stated in the press release.

Many have already purchased tickets for the 2020 festival and they will be honored at the 2021 event.

SEA.HEAR.NOW. was co-founded by Tim Donnolly and photographer Danny Clinch, who are both from New Jersey. Just outside of the typical festival grounds, Clinch’s work is hanging up at the Danny Clinch Transparent Gallery, where you can often catch both local and touring acts.

“Our gratitude goes out to the fans who were looking forward to joining us on the beach this year and we thank you all for your understanding and patience while we made this difficult, but necessary decision,” they said.

The release also said that many artist from the current lineup will be performing, but it is unclear who exactly other than Pearl Jam and Avett Brothers. However, Jackson, NJ-based indie-folk duo, Jackson Pines confirmed on Facebook that they will be making an appearance.

SEA.HEAR.NOW has been rescheduled to September 18th and 19th of 2021. “Our mission to celebrate live music, art, and surf culture is stronger than ever and we can’t wait to see you on the sand in 2021!”