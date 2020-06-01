The Stone Pony Makes Announcement Regarding Summer Series, Asks Fans For Selfies

The Stone Pony has announced that The Summer Stage will be taking a hiatus for the 2020 summer season. While this is a big disappointment to both concert goers and The Stone Pony crew, they have given us plenty of hope that we will return to famous venue as soon as possible.

The Stone Pony and Summer Stage partner Live Nation Entertainment are already working on the schedule for 2021 and it will include some of the concerts you were looking forward to this summer. Current ticketholders can make inquiries on thestoneponyonline.com.

“The Stone Pony Summer Stage has become an integral part of the Jersey Shore, as well as an essential piece of the overall viability of The Stone Pony. As we will have to look to next year to bring back our outdoor series, we want to thank our amazing fans who have supported us in the recent months by visiting our online store as well as showing encouragement for new projects we may need to venture into,” said Caroline O’Toole, General Manager of The Stone Pony.

While you may not be able to experience concerts in the normal fashion, The Stone Pony has continued to keep the music alive through out NJ’s quarantine with live streams of local musicians and by hosting several fundraisers for local nonprofits like Asbury Park Dinner Table and New Jersey Pandemic Fund.

For those who travel to the shore area, you have probably looked forward to seeing The Stone Pony’s billboard off of routes 35 and 66 with their upcoming concerts. Currently, it just says “We are with Asbury Park”.

The Stone Pony is looking at this as a chance to celebrate their fans that visit the summer stage every year. You can now share your photo from your favorite Summer Stage moment by emailing them to summerstagelove@stoneponyonline.com and you may see it in a Stone Pony video that is set to be released on July 4th, 2020. To share it with other music lovers, you can also use the hashtag #StonePonySummerStageLove when you share it on your own social media accounts.

We will see you back at The Stone Pony as soon as possible and we cannot wait until then. As Caroline O’Toole said, “Let us always keep our hearts open to the healing power of music.”