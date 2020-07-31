The NJ Devils + Prudential Center Announce Weekly Auction for Devils Care Foundation

The New Jersey Devils have announced The Line Weekly Auction, which will benefit the Devils Care Foundation. This virtual auction will feature items like unique memorabilia from various players as well as tickets to events at the Prudential Center for a year.

The virtual auction will take place every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and will continue for a week. As of right now, they have one planned every week until the second week of September.

“This is an exciting, innovative and impactful philanthropic initiative focused on helping support organizations and individuals working on the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, racial injustices and community interests,” said Jillian Frechette, Senior Vice President, Marketing, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center.

The Devils Care Foundation is working to improve the lives of children throughout New Jersey. “As ‘Jersey’s Team,’ we embrace education, the value of respect, and the importance of health and wellness,” they stated on their website.

The New Jersey Devils and the Prudential Center have created the perfect way for NHL fans to help make a difference. For more details on The Line Weekly Auction, you can visit them here.