Jack Harlow, Thanksgiving Halftime Show Performer

Jack Harlow announces he’ll be performing at the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving halftime show. 🦃 🏈

In the city that made Eminem, Detroit, this years’ 84th annual NFL Thanksgiving game will feature non other than Jack Harlow.

Set to takeoff at 12:30p, the Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers on November 23rd, the Thanksgiving Day Classic will also have The War And Treaty performing the national anthem. Salute.

In regards to Harlow, the Louisville native had this to say, “If I’m being honest, I’ve kind of been racking my brain about how I want to do this halftime show, because it can’t be run of the mill,” he continued, “It’s an opportunity, and you can either do the bare minimum or you can seize it. So we’re putting a lot of thought into it.”

When announcing Jack would take the stage, the Lions called him, “one of music’s brightest stars,” and I agree. His music is awesome, but he’s just a performer overall. His charisma shines throughout and when it comes to this halftime, he promises not to disappoint.