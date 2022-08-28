House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones Prequel

Game of Thrones was one of the most tantalizing and talked about series in all of television. Now 3 years after the GoT finale, a prequel series within Westeros is here. House of The Dragon is here.

House of the Dragon is a prequel series following House Targaryen. This famed bloodline is home to the original conquerors of Westeros. Them and their – domesticated dragons rule – rule the iron throne with an iron fist.

The series taking place some, 200 years before the start of the original Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is seemingly gearing up HBO for another successful run. The first episode, which aired on 8/21, has already been viewed by 20 million fans. 9 episodes left in the season, House of the Dragon premieres a new episode every Sunday night until late October 2022. That being the case, HBO has already greenlit season 2, which means we have another fantasy epic on our hands.

While the finale left a stale taste in the mouths of many, including me, I am looking forward to this next story. Hit me up @theB985 if you’re totally joining us in enjoying House of the Dragon!