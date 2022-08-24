3 Videos Games I’m Hyped For

It’s no secret that video game players amongst the adult population is rapidly rising. AAA games are starting to have movie budgets, and no wonder. They’re getting grander in scope, visually more beautiful, and developers pour their hearts and souls into the final product. Right now the 3 games I’m most excited to see are: Gotham Knights, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, & Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Here’s why.

Gotham Knights

If there’s one thing I’ll never get tired of, it’s superhero games. The Batman Arkham series ushered in a revitalization of the genre. Created by Rockstar Games, these games it ushered in a wholly new and innovative combat style. More than that, the four original games were filled with amazing voice acting and lore . The Batman Arkham trilogy goes as follows: Asylum, City, and Knight. The fourth game, titled Batman Arkham Origins, was released somewhere in between the releases of Arkham City & Arkham Knight. It came by way of WB Montreal, a separate studio, taking many aspects of the Rockstar Games model, to create their own Batman story. Now, WB Montreal is back to breathe fresh air into the franchise. In 2022 they are bringing us a new story, separate, but much in the same vein as the Arkham series.

Gotham Knights is a set in a timeline where Batman has fallen. Now it’s up to his protégés turned successors: Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood, to take up the mantle of protecting Gotham City. This game allows gamers to play as any of the four heroes, and level each up as they go. It even allows multiplayer gameplay. That means four friends can each choose a hero and bring down Gotham City criminals together. Alongside the tons of news and info WB Montreal has been releasing, they have also been dropping extended gameplay featuring each of the four heroes to show off their individual abilities. The release date is set for Gotham Knights to be October 25, 2022.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2)

Second on the list is a sequel to a reboot. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) has the look of a great game from what we’ve seen thus far. Arguably the most beloved series within the Call of Duty franchise, the original 3 Modern Warfare games (2007, 2009, 2011) revitalized the IP in many ways. After these, Call of Duty departed its gameplay setting -usually found in the past or present- and pushed to set games in the future. Some years later, the Modern Warfare moniker was brought back. The series was being remade, shooting for a more modern (all puns intended), and finely tuned vision.

The new and improved Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released in October of 2019. Fans all around, including myself, went crazy for it. This new iteration of MW brought a seemingly more realistic approach after its almost Michael Bay-ish finale in the previous trilogy. The upcoming sequel to the reboot looks like it’s following the same path of realism. Some 7 minutes of gameplay were released recently called, “The Dark Water Level.” It only has me itching to play this game more. Release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2) is set for October 29, 2022.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

A sequel to Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi Survivor is my third and final game on the list. This series follows an ex Jedi apprentice, Kal Kestis, after the collapse of the Republic, and rise of the Galactic Empire. The first game took us on a journey to hone skills, and explore planets. At the same time, on the run for fear of being hunted by the Empire and its inquisitors. These are the same inquisitors found in the Obi Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus.

Jedi Survivor, is set 5 years after its predecessor and once again finds us, playing as Kal Kestus. Only one cinematic trailer has been released so far, but even still my excitement for this game burns strong. Like the last two entries on this list (Batman & CoD), this Star Wars game finds itself moving forward in a franchise dripping with awards and accolades. The release date for Star Wars Jedi Survivor is March 7, 2023.

These 3 games just look fantastic so far. I can’t wait to get hands on them so that I can finally start playing! Hit me up @theB985 with a game you’re most looking forward to see!