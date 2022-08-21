A Great Series To Watch: The Sandman On Netflix

For some reason, more and more people have been asking me for more shows to watch. With so much out there, it’s hard to find something as a good follow up to your favorite show that just ended. Worry no longer, I’ve got you covered. The Sandman on Netflix is the show to be watching!

The Sandman follows the king of dreams. Lord Morpheus, better known as the Sandman, is the keeper of the dream realm. He, along with six others, make up The Endless. Seven sibling deities in total, The Endless are part in parcel with nature itself, the family includes Death, Delirium, Desire, Despair, Destiny, Destruction, and Dream. Each member has their own specific realm, which they govern personally. Movement between realms is possible, which leads to some things going awry.

The Endless (clockwise, from left): Death, Destiny, Dream, Destruction, Desire, Delirium, and Despair

The series begins with Dream venturing to the land of the living, earth. Some dreams and nightmares have been escaping his realm. What ensues afterward is amazing. Based on stories and characters from DC comics, this show explores the mystical side of the universe.

Just based on the names of the Endless, I’m sure you can imagine that this show can be very dark at times, but in the same vein can also be very heart felt (if you loved Supernatural you might just leave it behind for this). Quite possibly the best thing out right now, The Sandman is flying under the radar for now, but it’ll blow up soon, and lucky for you, dear ol’ Danny Rios is here to put you on to it before it does. The acting, the special effects, the storyline, this series is definitely worth checking out. I’ll most likely write a follow up article once I’ve finished watching all 10 episodes. Until then hit me up @theB985 and tell me your thoughts on Netflix & DC’s The Sandman.