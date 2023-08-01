HARRY STYLES Ends Tour & DONATE MILLIONS

Harry Styles – Love On Tour (2021-2023)

Harry Styles’ Love On Tour has finally concluded. It did so after two years and 173 shows. Styles used part of the tour revenue to raise and donate more than $6.5 million to an extensive list of charities and nonprofit organizations throughout the world.

Harry Styles has emotional goodbye on stage as his ‘Love On Tour’ concludes after 2 years. pic.twitter.com/1omqSz0Vil — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 22, 2023

The Love On Tour spanded: Europe, North America, Australia, Asia and Latin America, beginning in September of 2021. The tour earned >$590 million total, making it the fourth highest-grossing tour of all time.

Benefitted Charities include:

Choose love, Physicians for Reproductive Health, Planned Parenthood, Black Voters Matter Fund

Organizations that received Donations include:

Save the Children, CARE, Intermission Youth, Capacity Building Institute, Every Town for Gun Safety, Black Minds, International Rescue Committee, REVERB, Intermission Youth, and The Afiya Center