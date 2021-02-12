Dunkin’ Now Has Wedding Merch
You are now able to say “I Do” with Dunkin’.
When planning a wedding, couples tend to incorporate some of their favorite things into their big day (I’m trying to get a Jonas Brothers song to be our first dance song… a battle I’m loosing haha). And now Dunkin’ lovers are able to say “I Do” with their new line of wedding merch.
Dunkin’ was inspired by the fans who’ve already included the brand into their wedding days.
“It’s incredible how many fans make Dunkin’ a part of their wedding day already,” Melanie Rabino, Director, Brand Engagement at Dunkin’ shared. “We want them to know: we hear you, and we’re making it official.”
After looking through the items, I have to admit they are all super cute! Take a look.
Dunkin’ Veil
Dunkin’ Patterned Bowtie
“This Bride Runs on Dunkin'”Satin Bride Robe
Customizable Coffee Mugs
“This Bride / Groom Runs on Dunkin’” and “I Do Crew” Tumblers
Dunkin’ Patterned Ring Bearer Pillow
4 New Dunkin’ T-Shirts: “Together + Forever” and that “She/He Knows My Order”
“Marry Me, Dunkin'” Sweatshirt
Browse the wedding collection along with other Dunkin’ merch at ShopDunkin.com