Demi Lovato Has Brain Damage After 3 Strokes And A Heart Attack Following Overdose

Demi Lovato is laying it all on the table in her new YouTube Originals documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

In the trailer that just dropped, Demi opens up about the after effects from her near-fatal 2018 drug overdose. The doctors told her family that she only had about five to 10 minutes to live. Demi is still suffering from brain damage after having three strokes and a heart attack after her hospitalization.

“I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don’t drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision,” she shared with reporters at the documentary’s Television Critics Association panel. “And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry.”

The singer did shared with PEOPLE that she “wouldn’t change a thing” about what happened.

“Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned,” Demi explained. “It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don’t regret anything.”

The four-part YouTube Originals documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil premieres on Tuesday, March 23rd.