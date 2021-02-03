The Weeknd Announces 2022 After Hours World Tour + 2021 Rescheduled Dates

The Weeknd is returning to the stage in 2022 for The After Hours World Tour.

The news breaks ahead of his historic Super Bowl performance this Sunday. His halftime performance is supposed to be the longest show in history lasting 24 minutes.

This 104-date global tour kicks off January 14th in Vancouver and concludes November 16th in London. The After Hour tour includes a handful of rescheduled 2021 dates. The Prudential Center performance scheduled for July 6, 2021, has been rescheduled to Saturday, February 5, 2022.

In addition to the 39 new tour dates, The Weekdnd is releasing a The Highlights on Friday, February 5th. This is a compilation album of his best and favorite songs. Fans can pre-save and pre-order the album HERE.

Tickets for the new dates a part of the After Hours World tour go on sale Monday, February 8th at 10AM at TheWeeknd.com/Tour