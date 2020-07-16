Demi Moore’s Bathroom/Office Is A Must See

Demi Moore’s Bathroom Turned Office with Wall to Wall Brown Rug / Photo via Instagram

Quarantine has forced many to work from home and get creative with an office space and Demi Moore’s is in her bathroom.

Earlier this week Demi Moore shared a behind the scenes shot of her bathroom turned office on Instagram.

“Excited to finally share what I’ve been working on! First episode of #DirtyDiana [podcast] drops Monday, July 13,” was the caption Moore chose.

Quickly people noticed that her bathroom had wall to wall brown carpet with a couch in the middle.

Tuesday night, while appearing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the actress revealed the brown carpet was ex Bruce Willis’s idea.

“That originally was a Bruce Willis choice, not to put it all on him,” she said.

This is the bathroom in the Idaho house Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have been quarantining in with their children.

“We also live in the mountains where it gets really cold,” Moore added. “So, it doesn’t bother me.”

It’s still very strange Demi.