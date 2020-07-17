Louis Tomlinson Reschedules World Tour to 2021

Louis Tomlinson announced rescheduled tour dates for 2021.

Photo: Louis Tomlinson

The former One Direction member kicked off his tour in March, but after the first two shows, he had to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the tour is expectedd to pick back up February 5, 2021, in Italy.

Tomlinson kicks off the North American leg March 31st in St. Louis, Missouri with stops in Philadelphia on April 8th and New York City on April 9th.

NEW locations for the Philadelphia and New York City shows

According to Louis Tomlinson’s announcement, the show at “The Rooftop at Pier 17 in NYC is no longer happening. All tickets will automatically be refunded. A new show has been added at Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC [April 9th]. If you purchased a ticket for the original show, you will receive an email from your ticket vendor with information on how to access the pre-sale for the new date.”

As for Philadelphia ticket holders, “The venue for this show has changed. All tickets purchased for the original show will remain valid.”

All other North American tickets that were purchased for the original shows will be valid for the new dates. Fans who are now unable to attend the new dates, should contact their ticket vendors for options.