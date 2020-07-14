Six Flag’s Wild Safari Welcomes 2 Siberian Tiger Cubs

The Tiger family is growing at Six Flags Great Adventure and Wild Safari with the birth of two rare Siberian Tiger cubs. The female cubs were born April 25th to mom Nadya.

Meet Ten-Week-Old Siberian Tiger Cubs Heather and Julie.

Heather and Julie, two Siberian Tiger Cubs at Six Flags Great Adventure

The two new Siberian Tiger cubs were born on April 25th and named after Heather Mitts Feeley and Julie Ertz, members of the United States women’s national soccer team. Last year, Nadya’s first-born cub, that she failed to take care of, was named after soccer star Carli Lloyd. Right now, Heather and Julie each weigh about 15 pounds, but are expected to grow up to 500 pounds.

Learn About Nadya

Siberian Tiger’s Nadya and her two cubs, Heather and Julie at Six Flags Great Adventure

Nadya was raised in a unique litter alongside African lion cub named Zuri. They both were abandoned at birth four years ago. They were hand-raised by the safari’s animal care team, and began their own family built more on love than DNA.

“It’s not uncommon for first-time tiger moms to abandon their cubs. Though Carli was hand-raised by our animal care team, Nadya has shown great care in raising Heather and Julie,” said Safari Veterinarian Dr. Ken Keiffer. “In the wild, cubs will spend two to three years with mom before they go off on their own.”

How to Meet the Siberian Tiger Family

The best part, is that you can visit Nadya, Heather, and Julie in the Tigris Asiana section of the Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure. “Aunt” Zuri the African lion and sister Carli are always around as well.

You must purchase tickets and make a reservation in advance using Six Flags’ new online registration system. They also have a new, free audio tour available to stream online that provides fun facts about 70 different species of animals at the safari.

More info at www.sixflags.com/safari.