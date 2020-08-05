BTS, Doja Cat & J Balvin Set To Perform At MTV VMAs

Photo: MTV

MTV has announced the first set of performers for the 2020 MTV VMAs.

BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are set to hit the stage at the Barclays Center for the award show. This marks the first time BTS and Doja Cat will perform at the VMAs.

BTS is nomiated for Best Pop, Best K-Pop and Best Choreography and will perform their upcoming new single “Dynamite,” which is set to drop on August 21st.

Doja Cat is up for PUSH Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Direction, meanwhile J Balvin, is nominated for Best Collaboration and three times Best Latin.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead with 9 nominations, while Billie Eilish and The Weeknd follow with 6 each.

The VMAs are set to take place at the Barclays Center in New York on August 30th. New York governor Andrew Cuomo is allowing the awards show to go on but “will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience,” due to the pandemic.