Justin Bieber’s 2021 World Tour Tickets On Sale Thursday
August 5, 2020||News
Justin Bieber is headed our way (again)!
Earlier this year, Justin Bieber had to postpone his 2020 World Tour due to the pandemic, but now the new 2021 World Tour tickets go on sale Thursday, August 6th (tomorrow).
The North American leg of the tour kicks off June 2nd in San Diego, California and concludes on August 15th in Sacramento, California with stops in New York and New Jersey.
Here’s where you can see Justin Bieber
July 9, 2021: Prudential Center
July 13, 2021: MSG
July 14, 2021: MSG
July 20, 2021: Barclays Center
When/Where To Get Tickets
Tickets to Justin Bieber’s 2021 World Tour go on sale Thursday, August 6th at 10am!
For more info, visit Ticketmaster.com.