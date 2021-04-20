BTS and McDonald’s Partner Up For Celeb Meal + New Sauces

After a huge success with J Balvin and Travis Scott, McDonald’s is now partnering up with BTS for a global special order.

The BTS Meal will include a 10-piece Chicken McNuggests, medium fries, a coke and two new dipping sauces, Sweet Chili and Cajun. These new sauces are inspired by McDonald’s South Korea recipes.

“We’re excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald’s can – through our delicious food – when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month.”

This limited time meal goes on sale May 26th in the United States, Canada and Brazil, with 50 counties following.