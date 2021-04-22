LeVar Burton To Guest Host ‘Jeopardy’ After A Successful Online Petition

Sometimes those Change.org petitions actually work!

Photo: LeVar Burton

The fans have been heard and LeVar Burton will guest host a week of Jeopardy.

A Change.org petition for LeVar to permanently replace Alex Trebeck prompted the announcement. It currently has over 247,000 signatures! The game show producers caught wind of the social media campaign and offered the Reading Rainbow host and executive producer a shot.

LeVar Burton joins Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, David Faber and Joe Buck as the final group of guests hosts to close out Season 37.

“THANK YOU… to all y’all for your passionate support!” Burton shared on Twitter. “I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me.”

THANK YOU… to all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time. https://t.co/C7mZWMok2X — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 21, 2021

Ken Jennings is supposedly the frontrunner to become the permanent host of Jeopardy, but let’s see how popular Burton’s episodes are.

LeVar Burton’s episodes of Jeopardy air July 26 – July 30.