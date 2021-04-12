‘Magic Mike’ Is Being Turned Into A Competition TV Show

Channing Tatum is turning Magic Mike into a reality TV competition series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO Max is the home to the new show, The Real Magic Mike.

The series will take 10 men who have “lost their magic,” and turn them into Magic Mike Dancers. They will compete in various challenges to win a cash prize and the chance to perform on the Magic Mike Live stage in Las Vegas.

The Real Magic Mike contestants “will bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies, learn to perform spectacular routines, and develop a new level of self-confidence. As they strip off their clothes, they will rid themselves of emotional baggage and regain their mojo, but only one will be the Real Magic Mike.”

The head of original content at HBO Max, Sarah Aubrey, said, “We’re excited to work with Channing, Steven and the team behind Magic Mike Live to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sexiness both inside and out.”

Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh will be among the executive producers.

The Real Magic Mike is set to debut on HBO Max later this year.