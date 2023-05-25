‘Barbie’ Movie & Soundtrack

Photo via Warner Bros.

The Barbie movie has been making waves as it’s theatrical debut nears. Not only is the cast insane, which we’ve covered, but now the official soundtrack has had it’s artist lineup announced! On it, B98.5 favorites like: Ava Max, Dua Lipa, Khalid, Lizzo, and The Kid Laroi. More than that, superstar newcomers like (K-Pop group) FIFTY FIFTY, along with Ice Spice, and Pink Panthress.

Having Mark Ronson as the executive producer means there is a legend at the helm of the sonic ship; and seeing groups like HAIM & Tame Impala, as well as Latin artist Karol G, give me hope that this album won’t be a blur of generic sounds slapped together for a movie.

The more I learn about this movie, the more I want to root for it. It seems like everyone involved had so much fun making it, and that’s evident by the fun, corky, chemistry in the trailers we’ve gotten. Speaking of trailers, the final Barbie trailer has just released alongside the soundtrack guest list, and you can find that down below. All in all, I’m looking forward to this one. Both the film and the album will be released July 21st. Give me your two cents about this whole thing @theB985.