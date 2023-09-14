Ariana Grande Opens Up About Her Feelings On Beauty

Ariana Grande teamed up with Vogue for her latest makeup tutorial. During, she spilled about her beauty secrets* and her history of feelings with her own beauty.

screenshot from Vogue makeup tutorial

Growing up in the entertainment industry surrounded by so many voices spewing thoughts on beauty must’ve left her feeling spiraled. She stopped using Botox & lip fillers in 2018, when she was 25.

“I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so… too much,” she said as emotions stirred. “I just felt like hiding, you know?“

Although she’s not opposed to going back to it in the future, for now she just wants to embrace herself, and the cry, and smile lines she’s earned over the years. Ariana just wants to deepen her smile lines as much as she can.

“I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper, and I laugh more and more,” going on, “I just think aging can be such a beautiful thing.”

“Whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support.” – Ariana Grande