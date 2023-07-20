55-Page NARUTO Prequel One-Shot

Calling all the anime/manga fans!

Some months back, there was a contest by Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto, for a new spinoff story. Whichever character from the Naruto series gained the most votes within the poll would receive their own canon story within the world of shinobi. The winner?… Minato Namikaze, the “Yellow Flash” of the Leaf village, and Fourth Hokage!

Naruto: The Whorl Within The Spiral

The 55-page one-shot takes place during the Third Great Shinobi War, before Minato rose to hokage status, and of course before Naruto was born. Naruto: The Whorl Within The Spiral builds on the relationships Minato has with Jiraya sensei & Kushina Uzumaki. It even delves into the creation of the rasengan jutsu! If you’re a Naruto fan, I highly encourage you to read it.

Jiraya senesi (left) Kushina Uzumaki (right) Naruto Shippuden “Tales of a Gutsy Ninja ~Jiraiya Ninja Scroll “(ep 127-128)

The chances of it being animated eventually are pretty high in my opinion, but why wait some years when you can enjoy it in real time? A Shonen Jump subscription is free for the first month, and just $2 afterwards (This is not an ad). If you’re cheap, it’s never hard to find free links, I mean it’s been less than a week and I’ve already seen some pop up. Though I always do encourage you to support the anime/manga community financially if you can, to support the creators we love.

Naruto: The Whorl Within The Spiral, have you read it? What’d you think about it? Let me know @theb985!