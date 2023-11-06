Tate McRae Announces Sophomore Album ‘Think Later’

Tate McRae, Think Later album cover

Up and coming popstar Tate McRae has been on an absolute tear lately. Her song “Greedy” has been topping charts globally, and her collaboration with Tiesto, “10:35”, has also been doing great numbers. McRae’s smaller Are We Flying Tour has just concluded after spanning 2 months and 24 dates.

Now, McRae has just announced her sophomore album, Think Later, with a release date of December 8th. Celebrating the announcement means Tate will be bouncing around doing press, notably, performing on SNL November 18th (the host for the show is Jason Mamoa).

More than that, this new album means a new tour! The Think Later World Tour commences in April 2024 and goes through November of next year. This news is all very exciting for her fans, the “Tatertots,” and proves that Tate McRae is making a name for herself around the world.



Presale for the Think Later World Tour begins Tuesday Nov. 7th, and general sales start Friday, November 10th. During the tour, Tate is going to headline the biggest venue of her career thus far, being Madison Square Garden, with a capacity of 19,500. It goes down on August 22nd, 2024, and she will be performing alongside a mystery special guest!