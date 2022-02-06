Rihanna & A$AP Rocky are expecting!

A new power couple has arisen in the pop culture atmosphere. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have recently announced that they will soon be sharing a baby!

The two were first publicly acquainted on the remix to Rihanna’s song Cockiness, where Rocky was featured; and some time later, when Rihanna played the lead female role in Rocky’s Fashion Killa music video. Since then, it’s been no secret that A$AP Rocky was crushing on Riri. Rocky even going as far to discuss his feelings during an interview with HOT97’s Nessa in 2016. As life goes, it appears the right things finally come at the right time.

Riri and Rocky were in and out of relationships over the years, before officially going steady together in late 2020. Their chemistry being so visible during GQ & Vogue, Face To Face. Now, the pop culture power couple has announced their pregnancy. We're so happy for the two, and look forward to some cute baby pics.