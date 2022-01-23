Spider-Man No Way Home Is… Amazing?

It’s beyond contention that Spider-Man No Way Home ended 2021 with a bang! Similar to how the MCU changed the game, this Spider-Man movie has opened another door of possibilities when it comes to superhero movies, and what they can do.

Being the highest grossing film of last year, while only being in theaters for the last two weeks of December; more than that, the movie has gone as far as being the sixth highest grossing film of all time. That must mean something right? Yeah, it means this movie is really good!

Starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, & Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange; along with a bunch of other stars from previous Spiderman franchises. This includes Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man 2002-2007), and Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man 2014-2016). Obviously this is a fan’s dream, me being one of them. The cast however, is not the only reason why this movie is special.

Being the third MCU Spider-Man film – following Spider-Man Homecoming & Far From Home – Spider-Man No Way Home continues down the path with its own unique tone. The movie portrays what makes Peter Parker Spider-Man so captivating. While yes, intelligent, Peter Parker is more so loveable due to his big heart and down to earth nature. He’s not a billionaire, nor is he some kind of godly force to be reckoned with. At the end of the day, Peter Parker’s a guy with real life problems, while also trying to be the best superhero he can be; something we can all relate to.



All in all, everything came together, and worked really well in my eyes. If you haven’t seen Spider-Man No Way Home yet, what are you waiting for? If you have, then the real question is: which actor do you think plays Peter Parker Spider-Man the best, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, or Tobey Maguire? Tell us @theB985 when you finally decide.