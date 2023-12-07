‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Series Trailer Out Now

Amazon Prime’s series catalog continues to grow. Home of The Boys and Invincible, Prime Video’s coming addition looks to be another hit. A reimagining of the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the series of the same now stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as its leads.

Espionage, action, some ironic comedy, and presumable political intrigue, this show – which debuts to streaming February 2nd – Mr. & Mrs. Smith also bring with it a long cast of known actors. These include Paul Dano, John Turturro, and Michaela Coel.

The trailer for Amazon’s highly anticipated series can be found below. All in all I’m really excited to dive into this world and I want to know if you are too! Let me know @theB985!