Khalid is Fresh

Our beloved Khalid has returned with a fresh take on his already original style. It’s no secret that Khalid is one of my favorite artists. It all originated with his 2017 debut, the studio album American Teen, which featured prominent songs like “Location,” and “Young, Dumb, & Broke.” After his launch into success, Khalid has gone on to release multiple collaborative songs with the likes of Halsey, Shawn Mendes, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie among other artists. More than that, his Suncity EP & Free Spirit LP were also amazing. Following all of this, it’s clear Khalid has entered the next chapter of his career, as he’s announced his third studio album titled: Everything Is Changing.

Chapter 2 starts in the summer of 2021, when Khalid releases his “New Normal” single. In the video we catch Khalid with a fresh haircut, engulfed in a fiery blue, with lyrics that allude to a new beginning within the same story. Themes include: living in the moment, not being able to control life yet, how it’s up to you to make the most of it, and the changing of seasons; all things that will echo in his newer works.

This present-day Khalid has continued with his most recent project, a mixtape, called Scenic Drive (The Tape). Within Scenic Drive is a song named “Present” that also features a music video. The video perfectly encapsulates the song and this newest version of Khalid. It portrays the male and feminine being interchangeable; the dancing and clothing brings a certain neutrality to it all, a freeness. This, along with the more mature content included, shows that this ain’t your grandpapi’s Khalid. He’s one moving with this generation’s fluidity of mind.

This all culminates in the now, his most recent single “Last Call,” also presented with a music video, highlights how Khalid has grown. He opens the song saying, “It’s not 2017 anymore,” and goes on to juxtapose the lyrics, “Where do we start?” & “Where do we go?” In the video: a backdrop that shows his younger self, clearly having just found success within the music industry, and his more mature self piercing through it all. So, we know where we started; now, where do we go?

Like anything else, Khalid's career moves forward. I loved his beginning, and now we move on to the next chapter. Along with "New Normal," Khalid has announced his third studio album Everything Is Changing. Only time will tell what the future brings. Khalid: a true free spirit; it shows in his dress, his visuals, and of course his harmonic reverb sound.

Here's "Last Call" if you wanted to check it out!