The Batman is Vengeance

A night in Gotham City is treacherous, full of thugs, promiscuity, and, oh yeah! The Batman.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman, follows his style of gritty and personal filmmaking. Taking place in the most comic book accurate Gotham City that we’ve seen thus far, The Batman follows a young Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson), just two years after taking on the mantle of Batman. Gotham is falling deeper into darkness, and let me be clear, this movie is DARK, both visually and tonally.

Bruce Wayne seemingly has not seen the light of day in years. When we find him it’s still the start of his crime fighting career. Here Batman is not the all knowing super hero we know him as, nor has he created the billionaire playboy persona yet. He’s just a man obsessed with vengeance. Right off the bat (no pun intended) there’s a new serial killer taking hold of Gotham, calling himself the Riddler (Paul Dano), and the only person able to decipher his clues is Batman. To do this, Batman has to dive deep into Gotham’s underworld, and meet those within it like Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and Penguin (Colin Farrell).

Truly a noir style, detective movie, The Batman sets the tone for what could be an amazing trilogy, one that may watch both Batman and Bruce Wayne grow into the legends we know they are. I really enjoyed this movie, and definitely plan to see it again before it leaves theaters. More than anything else, the way the movie was shot is truly amazing. It captures the feelings of each character and makes you feel like them as they go about their business. The Batman, have you seen it? What did you think about it? Let me know @theB985 & @RiosDanielSun respectively. 🙂

PS There’s a bunch of really good Batman memes out right now, here’s one that I linked down below. If you find a good one, also send that to me!