Rashaud checks in with "Have Mercy" singer Chloe! They chat about her role on Freeform’s Grownish, her relationship with her sister Halle, and how she really feels about going viral. Rashaud also tries to find out what’s going on between Chloe and rapper Gunna following the release of the music video for You and I. With her debut album coming this year, Chloe shares her excitement with Rashaud and teases what fans can expect.

Chloe "Have Mercy" Official Music Video