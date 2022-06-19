The Force Is With Obi-Wan Kenobi

Hello there, Disney Plus’ most vibrant series right now, Obi-Wan Kenobi is a Star Wars story following one of cinema’s most beloved heroes, as well as villains, with Darth Vader as the main antagonist. For the uninitiated, the original Star Wars movie was released in 1977, titled, Star Wars [Episode IV A New Hope]. Some years later, the origin story was released, culminating in Episode III Revenge of the Sith (2005). This show takes place between these two eras, and this article is to tell you about it along with my general feelings so far regarding this Star Wars series.

To start, some background info, Episode IV trails a young Luke Skywalker meeting an elderly mystical warrior, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Their adventure traverses the landscape of space; battling rogues, like one Darth Vader, and trying to bring back balance to the force and galaxy. In subsequent films, Episodes V & VI we learn Darth Vader’s true identity. The father of Luke. As well as witness the Rebellion topple the Galactic Empire to conclude the original trilogy. This was it! Seemingly the end of a beautiful adventure.

Then, in 1999, Star Wars came back to bring us Episode I. It’s here that we find a young Obi-Wan learning the ways of the force, and the Jedi. The prequel trilogy, Episodes I, II, & III, show us how Obi-Wan began, and how his friend, Anakin Skywalker (mainly played by Hayden Christensen), fell to the dark side and became Darth Vader. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus is meant to bridge the gap between Star Wars Episode III Revenge of the Sith (2005) and Episode IV A New Hope (1977). Within the context of the story’s chronology, this gap is 19 years, and a lot occurs during it.

This new series, explores a really important time during the saga. It has Ewen McGregor reprising this most beloved role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, ex Jedi Master, and it is truly something special. A prequel trilogy recap opens part 1 of the show. It perfectly encapsulates my brief description of Episodes I-III. Just, in better fashion. A moving picture is worth a million words as they say. Right? Whatever, moving on. The overall plot of the series has Obi-Wan now older, bruised, and battered, watching over one Luke Skywalker. The boy he will eventually train in Episode IV. Darth Vader also has his own place within the series. In all his fantastically sinister glory, Vader, along with his subordinates the Inquisitors, seek out the last remaining Jedi. Their ominous goal is to extinguish the flame of hope in the galaxy. This is all while Obi-Wan battles his own self and tries to embody the hope that was lost with the destruction of the Republic and rise of the Empire. Is all this an indication that you have to have liked Star Wars before the show’s release? No.

Yes I liked Star Wars before this show. That being said, I don’t allow the brand itself to carry this show. Trust me when I say, this series is definitely worth checking out. Is it perfect? No. Nothing is, and when it comes to Star Wars fans, we’re like great dad’s, nothing is ever good enough for the noun we love. Personally, I would have like to have seen Dave Filoni & Jon Favreau take a greater role in working with this series. They are most recently known for creating the hit Star Wars series The Madalorian. I feel like the pair would’ve aided in making this show feel even more immersive; fleshing out certain emotional cues more so. The good news is, Obi-Wan has been green lit for a second season; both Filoni and Favreau doing exactly that, being a bigger part of this series’ production. For now though, if nothing else, you’ll get to see why Darth Vader is quite possibly the most iconic, and fear inducing, villain in all of cinema. Which brings me to the execution of characters and their portrayal’s by actors

I cannot stress this enough when it comes to Ewen McGreggor’s embodying the character of Obi-Wan. It is top tier. Kenobi, who is now broken, represents good surviving through the harshness of fate. You truly get a sense of how time has weathered this man to such an extent; he has to learn to know the parts of himself that he’d given up. Generally speaking, in life, there is a point for all of us where, after a trauma, we feel like a shadow of our former selves. This series explores a hero, Obi-Wan, picking up the pieces. After his failures led to the destruction of the life he had always known, he is now trying to move back in the right direction.

If you didn’t know, now you do! The series Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus is a must watch. It is split up into parts, which release every Wednesday, and will conclude with part 6.

As always you can find me @RiosDanielSun on both Twitter & Instagram. There, we can talk about all things Star Wars, or anything that catches our attention. May the force be with you, always.