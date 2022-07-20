Promotions Assistant (RADIO) Press Communications, LLC, (home of Thunder 106, 107.1 the Boss & B98.5) seeks part-time Promotions Assistant for our radio stations! Don’t miss out on this great entry-level opportunity to a radio career! Prior media experience or a communications/music/journalism background preferred, but we will train qualified applicants. You must be entertaining, outgoing and able to think on your feet. You must be able to actively entertain and engage our listeners and crowds at events. Must have valid driver’s license and be able to gain access to all event locations, including bars, nightclubs, etc. Must be extremely flexible with hours, which would include evenings and weekends. Weekends are a must! Great way to enter radio, events and/or marketing fields. Please send resume to jobs@PressCommRadio.com. EOE