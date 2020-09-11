Students Change Hunger Challenge

Students Change Hunger is a school-based, statewide food drive competition which provides an opportunity for students, parents, teachers and staff to help those less fortunate by collecting food and/or funds for their local food bank. Schools are categorized by the size of their student population and compete against one another in an effort to alleviate hunger. The top schools in each division are given special awards at the end of the campaign. In addition, one school is given the top prize, “State Champion,” for collecting the most food and donations amongst all that participate throughout New Jersey!

Here's How it Works:

This year, schools throughout Monmouth & Ocean counties will be collecting food and donations from Mid-September through Mid-December. Join us for the campaigns 14th Anniversary! Last year over 103,000 pounds of food and $44,256 were collected by more than 70 schools in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, representing over 50,000 students. This brings the new total to 756,749 pounds raised and over $262,587 dollars raised since the initial start of the program in 2007.

Register your school today: StudentsChangeHunger.org