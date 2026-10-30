B98.5 ‘Grand Holiday Giveaway’ presented by The Freehold Raceway Mall

Start thinking about how you would spend $1000 because starting Monday November 9th, we have your chance to win! Weekday mornings at 7:30 AM, Mateo and Lenny will tell you when the Grand Holiday Sound will play.

Be caller 98 when you hear it to win a gift card to one of the many amazing stores at the Freehold Raceway Mall. You’ll then be in the running for the weekly $1,000 prize!

B985’s Grand Holiday Giveaway is powered by The Freehold Raceway Mall, where new stores and festive finds await!