Going back to school looks a little different this year, but it's still a big moment for every family in whatever form it takes. We've teamed up with Ashley Furniture HomeStores of Central New Jersey to help out a little with the chance to win a brand new Samsung Chromebook 4+ and a $25 Google Play Store giftcard for books, apps, movies and more!

To enter, just post your favorite back to school moments to Facebook or Instagram using #BacktoSchoolBonus and tagging @theb985 in your post. Winners will be selected on September 15th!