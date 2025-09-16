“Top Honors” Contest presented by Ocean First Bank
We’re looking for B98.5 listeners to nominate an exceptional high school student who shows leadership, achievement, and a positive impact on their school and community!
Each month from September through May, we’ll spotlight one outstanding student as our “Top Honors Student”, awarding them a $100 VISA Gift Card and B98.5 swag. Then in June, one lucky finalist will be crowned our “Top Honors Champion” and win $1,000 cash! Submit your nomination now, you can even nominate yourself! Presented by Ocean First Bank.
By submitting you agree to the terms and conditions of this promotion. Please see our Terms & Privacy statements for more information. Want the inside scoop on super incredible giveaways & offers from B98.5 or contest sponsors? Subscribe to the B98.5 Newsletter. You can opt-out anytime by using the "unsubscribe" link included in any promotional email.
All contests are subject to the terms set forth in our rules & regulations and privacy policy.