See Harry Styles in Style from Blue Moon & B98.5

All summer, Lenny and the B-Team are hitting your favorite bars with the Blue Moon Made Brighter tour! Catch us at one of five events across the Jersey Shore for a shot at playing our "Make Your Blue Moon Brighter" Orange Toss: score a slice or a ring and you could walk away with more amazing prizes, including a pair of tickets and car service to see Harry Styles plus Blue Moon and B98.5 swag.

Every event also gives you a shot at our 30" Outdoor Wood Burning Fire Pit, because your backyard deserves to be brighter too.

You could win a Once in a Blue Moon Experience to see Harry Styles

One lucky winner gets a pair of tickets to see Harry Styles on his sold-out "Together Together" Tour at Madison Square Garden this fall with car service, because we wanna send you there in style.

HOW TO ENTER:

Enter online by filling out the form below

Or catch us live at one of our 5 Blue Moon events at your favorite local bars (21+)

No purchase necessary

Upcoming Events to be Announced