These NJ Stop and Shop Pharmacies Are Offering COVID Vaccines… When Supplies Are Available

“Stop & Shop” by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Here in New Jersey, supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine have expanded to supermarket pharmacies.



One of those supermarkets is Stop & Shop. In total, New Jersey has 60 Stop & Shop locations, but only 39 of them have pharmacies that administer the vaccine.



According to app.com, the chain has been prepared to give out vaccinations since December. However, appointments are still hard to come by.



These are the locations in Monmouth and Ocean Counties that offer the vaccine, when supplies are available:

Monmouth County sites

Aberdeen, 1129 Route 34

Howell, 4861 U.S. Highway 9

Keyport, 100 State Route 36

Middletown, 850 State Route 35

Ocean County sites

Brick Township, 55 Brick Blvd.

Jackson, 2275 W. County Line Road

Toms River, 2360 Lakewood Road

Toms River, 353 Route 37 E

Whitting, 400 Lacey Road

To make an appointment, visit https://stopandshop.com/covid-vaccine







