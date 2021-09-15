Taco Bell Is Testing a Monthly Taco Subscription Service

Photo: Taco Bell/ Instagram

When you think of a subscription service, usually Netflix, Hulu, or other streaming platforms come to mind.



A fast food chain? Not so much, although a handful have participated in subscription services. Taco Bell is the newest chain to test out their 30-day subscription service.



Subscribers who have the “Taco Lover’s Pass,” which ranges from $5- $10, can order a free taco daily for 30 days straight on the chain’s app. The tacos included in the service are one crunchy taco, soft taco, spicy potato soft taco or Doritos Locos taco.



Other fast food joints that have created their own subscription services are Burger King, and Panera. in 2019, Burger King launched their coffee subscription for $5 a month in an effort to promote its breakfast; it was discontinued several months later. As for Panera, they created a monthly program where customers can receive unlimited coffee and tea for $8.99 a month, with the first three months free. Less than a year later, the program has gained nearly half a million subscribers.



The purpose of Taco Bell’s subscription service is to drive regular visits to its restaurants from customers, building habits during the 30-day period.



Yum Brands is testing the program across 17 locations in Tucson, Arizona from Sept. 9 to Nov. 24.