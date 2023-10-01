Pinktober: Breast Cancer Awareness presented by Mary’s Place By-The-Sea

Breast health is crucial for overall well-being, and being informed about it can save lives. Mary's Place By-The-Sea and B98.5 are providing some essential information on general breast health, warning signs of breast cancer, prevention tips, and valuable resources for further education and support in Monmouth and Ocean County, New Jersey, and nationwide.

General Breast Health: Maintaining good breast health is essential for both women and men. Here are some key aspects to consider:

Breast Self-Exams: Regular self-exams can help detect lumps or changes in breast tissue. Learn how to perform them correctly.

Clinical Breast Exams: Schedule routine clinical breast exams with your healthcare provider to identify any potential issues.

Mammograms: Depending on your age and risk factors, regular mammograms may be recommended. Talk to your doctor about when to start and how often to have them.

Warning Signs of Breast Cancer: It's crucial to be aware of potential warning signs of breast cancer. Contact your healthcare provider if you experience any of the following:

Lump or Thickening: In or near the breast or underarm area. Changes in Breast Size or Shape: Unexplained changes should be examined. Nipple Changes: Such as discharge, inversion, or scaling Breast Pain: Persistent pain or discomfort not related to your menstrual cycle.

Prevention Tips: While not all breast cancer can be prevented, certain lifestyle choices can reduce your risk:

Healthy Diet: Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Physical Activity: Engage in regular exercise to maintain a healthy weight. Limit Alcohol: If you drink, do so in moderation. No Smoking: Avoid tobacco products. Breastfeeding: If possible, breastfeed your baby, as it may lower your risk.

Important Links:

Monmouth & Ocean County, New Jersey Resources:

Monmouth Medical Center: Breast Health Services

Ocean Medical Center: Breast Cancer Program

Breast Cancer Support Groups: Search for local support groups in your area.

National Organizations in the Fight Against Breast Cancer:

Breast Cancer Research Foundation: Website Living Beyond Breast Cancer: Support and Education Metastatic Breast Cancer Network: Resources

Prioritizing breast health through self-exams, clinical check-ups, and a healthy lifestyle is essential. Be vigilant about potential warning signs and seek timely medical attention. Utilize the provided resources to learn more about breast health and access support networks. Early detection and awareness can make a significant difference in the fight against breast cancer.